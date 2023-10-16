Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gets Scary With Hanami

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now in the midst of some massive fights as the Shibuya Incident heats up, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight how scary Hanami was in the new episodes! Hanami was first introduced to the series as one of the Special Grade curses that Suguru Geto had gathered to help team up against Satoru Gojo, and the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc showed off just how strong Hanami was with their control over nature. It took Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo everything they had to win, and Hanami still was able to get away after the fight.

Hanami was one of the returning villains seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 when Geto and his group enacted their long in development Shibuya Incident plan. It was ultimately successful in taking Gojo out of the equation by sealing him away for the foreseeable future, but Hanami unfortunately didn't make it out of the fight. Taken out by Gojo with a single direct attack, Hanami's not going to see the rest of the plan play out. But artist sailorkayla on TikTok is tapping into how scary Hanami was with an awesome cosplay. Check it out:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is only going to heat up from this point on as now that Gojo has been sealed within the Prison Realm, Yuji and the others need to step up to the plate in order to handle all of the intense new opponents that are now free to act in Gojo's absence. You can also currently catch up with everything that's happened in Jujutsu Kaisen's first two seasons so far (and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) now streaming with Crunchyroll too. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

