Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Just Proved Nanami Is Hotter Than Ever

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for one of its biggest battles to date. Following an intense season one, MAPPA Studios did not hold back with Jujutsu Kaisen season two. The series has shown out since returning to the air, and now the Shibuya arc is gifting fans with a thirst trap. After all, Nanami Kento is back in action, and the man is a smoking hot machine.

As you can see below, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are geeking out over the latest episode of season two. It was there Nanami came center stage after Gojo Satoru was sealed into the Prison Realm. Since Jujutsu Kaisen season two was announced, all eyes have been on Nanami given his role in the Shibuya arc, and he walked into it today with guns blazing.

And by guns, we mean his biceps. Nanami is more ripped than ever, and the anime fandom cannot handle it.

There is more Jujutsu Kaisen season two has to do with Nanami, so fans better keep up with the hit shonen series. You can find Jujutsu Kaisen streaming on Crunchyroll these days. So for more information on Gege Akutami's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, he soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about Nanami's long-awaited return to Jujutsu Kaisen? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!