Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Brings Mahito's Fem Makeover to Life

✖

One Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has brought Mahito's fem makeover to life! The first season of the official anime adaptation for the series was one of the most successful debuts in recent memory, and while the season had officially wrapped earlier this year, fans are now keeping an eye out for the next entry in the anime franchise. Some of the reasons the series was such a success with its debut outing was not only the attention to detail in its fight scenes from production studio MAPPA, but the humorous character work found in each episode.

Along with the intensity found in each new episode of the series was a humorous ending segment that often saw the series' characters in a much lighter space than they ever could in the main series. This was especially true with the Cursed Spirits in the series such as Mahito, who once famously became a much less intense version of itself with a fem school makeover for one Juju Stroll segment. Artist @uniquesora brought this look to life awesomely with cosplay on Instagram, and you can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UniqueSora (@uniquesora)

Mahito and the other Cursed Spirits were the main antagonists of the first season, and fans got to see the kind of twisted power that the spirit had at its disposal. Born from the negative feelings of humanity's hate for one another, its ability allowed it to morph humans into terrifying monsters with a single touch. Kento Nanami was able to fight off Mahito upon their first meeting, but it only further proved just how powerful Mahito really could be.

The second fight against Mahito later saw the spirit evolve to a powerful new level as it stood against both Yuji and Kento, and there's a good chance that it will become even stronger in a potential second season of the series. While one has yet to be confirmed to be in the works, there's a good sign that it will get one someday considering the new feature film for the series is tackling the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel that fills in some of the major gaps of what's to come for the adaptation.

What did you think of Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen's first season? How did you feel about the Cursed Spirits overall? Let us know your thoughts about all things Jujutsu Kaisen in the comments!