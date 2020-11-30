Jujutsu Kaisen Teases Mahito's Monstrous Ability

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced a monstrous new villain to the anime with the newest episode of the series, and gave a tease of Mahito's monstrous ability. The anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's original manga series has established its world and roster of characters, so now it's time for the anime to get into the first real arc of the season. This new arc sees Yuji investigating a mysterious murder, and with this murder fans are given a much better look at the cursed spirit we were briefly introduced to in a previous cliffhanger, Mahito.

Episode 9 of the series begins with a fuller introduction to Mahito as he's seen sitting in a theater. While also introducing fans to another key character in the student Junpei Yoshino, the opening of the episode gives us a gruesome tease at what kind of danger Mahito will pose for Yuji and the others going forward in the anime with a terrible murder:

I found it amazing how they combined the lines of the film with the apparition of Mahito pic.twitter.com/QsqUZWxuII — Mahito-kun (@Laughitsfun_) November 27, 2020

Episode 9 of the anime introduces Junpei, a boy who's started to hate school and the society around him because he's being bullied at school. Skipping school one day to head to the theater to catch a movie instead, he sees that those same bullies have gone to the theater as well. But there's another important figure who has also come to the theater, Mahito.

After touching the face of one of the bullies, the bully's face begins to contort before the series blacks out the results. We soon see the aftermath of this attack that sees each of the bullies' faces twisted into a monstrous new visage. His ability is activated through touch, and soon Mahito will be explaining it more as Junpei has become curious of this cursed spirit's power.

Mahito is one of the core villains of the series overall, and his bloody introduction to the anime is only the start of the kind of chaos he can cause just by touching someone.