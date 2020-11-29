Jujutsu Kaisen Introduces Nanami to the Anime

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has officially introduced Kento Nanami to the anime with the newest episode of the series. Now that Jujutsu Kaisen has gotten its slate of necessary introductions out of the way, the anime has set the stage for its first real arc as Yuji finds himself investigating a mysterious kind of cursed spirit. But since he's still technically dead in the eyes of his former teammates Megumi Fushigoro and Nobara Kugisaki, he's now teaming up with a new first-grade sorcerer who Gojo has deemed an "oddball," but is someone Yuji can rely on.

This is proved to be quite true as Nanami gets into his first fight against some cursed spirits together with Yuji, and he demonstrates how powerful and effective his cursed technique will be in the field. But as an ex-salaryman with a stern outlook on the world around him, he's going to be another strange character that Yuji can't seem to get a good reading on.

As Gojo explains, Nanami left the world of business to become a jujutsu sorcerer. His explanation for why he wasn't a jujutsu sorcerer to begin with is because he believes as jujutsu sorcerers are "shit." Explaining that he then worked at a company, Nanami said he realized that "work is shit" as well. With both options to him being terrible, he simply chose the one career path he was better at.

And better at it he is indeed as Nanami unveiled the scope of his cursed technique as it allows him to create a weak point on any opponent. As he explains, striking a weak point at a ratio of seven to three when you draw a line across a target's length causes a critical hit. He explains that he can cut through opponents if their cursed energy is weak enough even with a blunt object.

The hilarious thing about this explanation, however, is that Nanami says all of this while Yuji is fighting his own opponent and trying to figure out whether or not he should be listening to Nanami or fight against his opponent. But with Nanami's debut in the anime, the series has taken its first real steps into the major battle of the season. What did you think of Nanami's debut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!