Jujutsu Kaisen Welcomes Maki and Mai's Best Reunion

Jujutsu Kaisen has brought Maki Zenin full circle in a lot of different ways with the latest chapters of the series, and one of these major moments led to a full on reunion between Maki and her sister Mai in the newest chapter of the series! It's been quite a rough road for Maki in the latest chapters as since the fallout of the Shibuya Incident, she has been left weaker than ever before. At the same time, Mai sacrificed herself in order to help Maki reach a new level of power, and now the sisters are working more closely than ever.

When Mai had sacrificed herself in order to essentially remove the limiter on Maki's real potential with her powerful body, there was an emotional goodbye between the two of them as it was assumed that Mai had passed on the final piece of her soul to help Maki unlock her real power. But as Maki had been struggling to grasp what her actual power is with the latest chapters, the newest chapter brought the two of them back together for an emotional reunion as Maki finally figured out how Mai was trying to help her all along.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 198 of Jujutsu Kaisen officially brings Maki to her completely new power level. After trying to figure out how to use her body properly in the fight against the revived Naoya Zenin, Maki figured out what she can truly do with her Cursed Energy lacking body. When she defeats Naoya with ease despite him activating his Domain Expansion, she uses the replica of Toji's split soul blade that Mai had left her behind. It was as if she finally understood why Mai left her this weapon in particular, and how she was supposed to wield it.

Now that she is able to see things on a level that Toji Fushiguro was able to when he was in his prime, Maki and Mai meet on the same beach that the two of them previously said goodbye. It's here Mai realizes that Maki had figured it out, and Mai realizes that Maki was able to break through her limiter to reach her true capabilities. Now the sisters will be closer together than ever before as Maki tears through the rest of the Culling Game.

