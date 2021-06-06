Jujutsu Kaisen Confirms What Maki Gained From SPOILER's Death

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen confirmed what Maki Zenin gained from a very important death with the newest chapter of the series! It's been a very eventful few chapters for Maki Zenin because although she had already gone through some huge physical changes following the Shibuya Incident, her transformation period is nowhere near done as the newest chapters have shown off in full. Just as with her physical changes, her new internal shifts have been brought out through some terrible strife and loss. Now the newest chapters have shown how much she has changed as a result.

Following the death of her sister, it was revealed that Maki had gotten a huge boost in strength thanks to the limiter removed from her body. It was implied that this strength was from the new cursed tools Mai had crafted with the last of her cursed technique, but the newest chapter of the series officially spells out what Maki had actually gained in strength following Mai's passing.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 151 of the series continues Maki's tearing through the Zenin Family. The previous chapter saw her continue to fulfill Mai's final wish of total destruction by killing the other members of the Zenin Family that had oppressed them for so long. The end of the previous chapter teased Maki and Naoya would be fighting in full, and Maki was wearing Mai's heart on her sleeve as she completely resolved to take down this final member of the family.

With Naoya attacking in this new chapter, Maki's strength equal to Toji Fushiguro is further demonstrated as she's able to keep up with Naoya's super speedy techniques (that are much like Naobito's shown during the Shibuya Incident). The narration during this fight confirmed that Maki was boosted as such through Mai's death as it reads, "In exchange for Mai's life, Maki had gained a body of steel that had broke away from Cursed Energy."

She had been worn down after fighting the other members of the Zenin Family, but now it's confirmed that she will be carrying this new strength forward after this fight against her family.