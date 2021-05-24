Jujutsu Kaisen Breaks Hearts With Major Sacrifice in Newest Chapter

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen broken fans' hearts all over with a major sacrifice in the newest chapter! As Gege Akutami's original manga series continues setting the stage for Kenjaku's Culling Game in a matter of days from the newest chapter of the series, Yuji Itadori and the others are making preparations before they are looked into the game itself. One of the shake ups after the end of the Shibuya Incident was that Megumi Fushigoro was made the new head of the Zenin Clan following Naobito's death, and the previous chapter of the series saw Maki Zenin using that for her benefit.

The previous chapter of the series saw Maki heading into the Zenin Family's weapons vault to prepare for the game to come, and she was attacked by her father. The chapter ended with Maki being brutally wounded, but the newest chapter of the series saves her from death at the last moment. But unfortunately, this save was only possible because her sister Mai had sacrificed her own life to do so.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 149 of the series revealed that Maki and Mai were both cut down by their father, who continues to call them worthless to him. He was going to leave them for dead in a room full of cursed spirits they use for training, but Mai saved Maki in the last moment. Pressing her face to her sister, Mai uses her cursed technique to create one final thing. Mai knows she's about to die, but Maki doesn't want this.

Feeling that she's been holding Maki back from getting stronger, this is Mai's final gambit to do just that as she grants Maki the cursed energy (and new object Mai forges) that she so sorely lacks. With this, Mai dies as she asks Maki to promise that she'll destroy everything and especially the Zenin Family (and the entire clan system) with this new power. With the strength boost she gets at the end of the chapter, Mai's sacrifice definitely does not seem like it's in vain.

