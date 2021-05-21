Jujutsu Kaisen Leaves Maki on a Bloody Cliffhanger

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen left Maki Zenin on quite the bloody cliffhanger with the newest chapter of Gege Akutami's original manga series. The series is now in the midst of a brand new arc, but the newest chapters are the calm before the real next fight begins. With Noritoshi Kamo officially setting the Culling Game in motion in a few days' time, Yuji Itadori and the surviving jujutsu sorcerers following the Shibuya Incident are making their move to prepare for the deadly tournament to come. One of these preparations made some big changes to the Zenin family.

The fallout of the Shibuya Incident saw the Zenin family move forward after Naobito Zenin lost his life, and the surprising result was to place Megumi Fushigoro as the new head of the family. With this new designation, Maki attempts to get all of the weapons out of the Zenin family vault and this is a huge problem with her father, Obi, who clashes with his daughter and leaves her for dead at the end of the newest chapter.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 148 of the series continued to explore how the shifts in the Zenin family will play a role in the fight to come. It was revealed that Maki was the one that told Megumi that he was the Zenin family head, and it comes with all sorts of baggage from the rest of her family (as had been teased through her treatment of her in previous chapters of the series). We see this baggage in full when Maki heads to the Zenin family vault for their cursed tools.

When she enters all she finds is her father, and a bloodied Mai lying on the ground. Her father says he emptied beforehand, and it's part of a larger plot from the other members of the Zenin family who want to take control of the fortune away from Megumi. Ogi's idea is to execute Megumi, Maki, and Mai and say they were plotting to free Gojo (which is against Jujutsu law following the Shibuya Incident), and cutting down his own daughters himself would raise his standing with the Jujutsu higher ups.

We see his fortitude in doing so as he cuts down Maki (who's using a powerful curse tool), and calls his daughters "worthless" as she falls to the ground. So it's not yet clear as to whether or not Maki is going to make it out of this fight alive, but what is clear is this Zenin Family situation is a lot more complicated than it seemed at first.

