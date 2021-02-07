Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Gojo's Surprising Criminal Status

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's newest chapter has slapped Satoru Gojo with a surprising criminal status! Gege Akutami's original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series is currently at the climax of one of its most intense arcs to date, and with the Shibuya Incident some of the Jujutsu Sorcerers are coming out of the situation much worse than others. Not only have there been some fan favorites dealing with potentially fatal injuries, but those who remain standing have been made the targets of the Jujutsu organization as a whole. While Yuji Itadori is indeed a prime target, Gojo is not doing so well either.

When we had last seen Gojo, he was trapped within the Prison Realm thanks to Geto (and the cursed spirit possessing his body) and his tricks. Being trapped within this special cursed device is not the only thing Gojo has to worry about, however, as even if he manages to escape somehow he's now been branded as a criminal and exiled from the Jujutsu society as of the newest chapter of the series.

Chapter 137 of the series sees the Jujutsu Headquarters reacting to the fallout of the Shibuya Incident arc. Geto's army of cursed spirits have started to attack Japan at large, and it has meant some of the people in power have been killed or are now missing as a result. As they struggle to come up with a way to save their own skin during this incident, they release a new set of orders putting major targets on Yuji and Gojo's backs:

Suguro Geto's survival has been confirmed, and he has been sentenced to death again. Satoru Gojo has been deemed an accomplice in the Shibuya Incident and is thus permanently exiled from the Jujutsu world. Furthermore, removing his seal [on the Prison Realm] will be considered a criminal act. Masamichi Yaga will receive the death penalty for inciting Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto and causing the Shibuya Incident. The suspension of Yuji Itadori's death sentence is revoked and the execution is to be carried out immediately. Special Grade Sorcerer Yuta Okkotsu is appointed Yuji Itadori's executioner.

The break down of laws pins the Shibuya Incident entirely on Gojo's shoulders (and thus will likely get him out of the way), so even when Yuji makes it out of this fight he's going to have to deal with a much tougher threat.