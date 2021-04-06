Jujutsu Kaisen Explains Megumi's Plans Before the Culling Game

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's newest chapter explains Megumi Fushigoro's plans before the Culling Game officially begins! With the Shibuya Incident arc shaking up the status quo of the series forever, Noritoshi Kamo has cemented himself as the central villain of the series going forward. Kamo's about to start a deadly battle royale among all of the Jujutsu Sorcerers and curse users in just a matter of days' time, and this means Megumi and Yuji Itadori need to form a proper plan before they are stuck in the middle of this deadly game and can't do anything about it.

With the previous chapter of the series seeing Megumi reach out to Yuji for his help to save Tsumiki from the Culling Game, the newest chapter of the series outlines the steps necessary for them to take before they are stuck within the boundaries of the Culling Game. There's only 19 days to go before the start of the Culling Game proper, so it's absolutely necessary to figure things out.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 144 of the series sees Yuji take his next step by asking Yuta Okkotsu to take him down should he end up eating the final five Sukuna fingers and losing control, and Megumi then lays out their plan of attack. First, they need to head back to Jujutsu High and contact Master Tengen in order to figure out more information about Kamo and the Culling Game.

Next, they need to figure out how to remove the seal on the Prison Realm and free Satoru Gojo from its clutches. Then they need to figure out Noritoshi Kamo's official motives and what he's really planning to do until the Culling Game. Because this death tournament is considered "Jujutsu terrorism like never before," Megumi believes that Master Tengen is the only one who can figure out how to stop it.

Forming the makeshift team of Megumi, Yuji, Yuta, Choso, Maki Zenin, and Yuki Tsukumo (considering many of the Jujutsu Sorcerers have been either eliminated or injured beyond repair during the events of the Shibuya Incident), Megumi and Yuji must now do everything within their limited power to either put a stop to this Culling Game or figure out how to "win" and save Megumi's sister.

