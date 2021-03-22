Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Megumi's Emotional Plea to Yuji

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen saw Megumi Fushigoro make an emotional plea to Yuji Itadori with the newest chapter of the series. While Yuji Itadori might be going through some massive changes in his life following Sukuna's actions during the Shibuya Incident, Megumi Fushigoro has been going through just as many stressful changes. With the latest string of chapters exploring the fallout of that arc, the newest chapter of the series finally brought Megumi back into the picture as it's clear he's been made a target by not only his family but of Sukuna and Noritoshi Kamo as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off a whole new arc after Kamo unleashed a wave of cursed spirits and new cursed users out into the world, and now he's getting ready to force everyone in the jujutsu world to fight in a tournament known as the "Culling Game." With his sister caught in the mix and all of the other weight bearing down on him, Megumi made an emotional plea for help to Yuji with Chapter 143 of the series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 143 revealed that Yuta Okkotsu had actually formed a secret plan to save Yuji from his execution order together with Satoru Gojo. As the two of them begin to speak, Megumi appears and tries to get Yuji to sneak back into Jujutsu Tech now that the higher ups think he's been successfully executed. Yuji refuses as he blames himself for all of the deaths Sukuna had caused, but Megumi breaks down.

He says they're all to blame for these deaths, and like Yuji originally had said, all they can do is keep fighting to save as many people as they can because while they're not heroes they have to do what they can. Yuji starts to refuse as he thinks he'll hurt Megumi someday too (which is a real fear considering Sukuna's interest in him), but Megumi pleas that Yuji should save him then.

Megumi reveals that Tsumiki is wrapped up in the upcoming Culling Game Kamo has kicked off, so he's begging Yuji to help him. With Megumi finally opening up to this extent toward Yuji, this further emphasizes just how big of a deal this new arc is going to be. But what did you think of this big moment between Megumi and Fushigoro?

Curious to see more of their tag team during the Culling Game? What are you hoping to see in Jujutsu Kaisen's next big arc?