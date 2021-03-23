Jujutsu Kaisen Explains the Rules for the Culling Game

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen explained the rules for the Culling Game with the newest chapter of the series! Jujutsu Kaisen recently ended the longest and most intense arc of Gege Akutami's original manga series to date, and it already looks like the next arc will be topping the Shibuya Incident. Now that the immediate fallout from the Shibuya Incident has been settled for Yuji Itadori, the newest chapter of the series is starting a whole new arc that will show a twisted version of the shonen staple tournament arc as Yuji and the others are heading into a deathmatch.

Chapter 143 of the series saw Megumi Fushigoro reveal to Yuji that Noritoshi Kamo has finally followed up his unleashing of hundreds of cursed spirits throughout Japan during the Shibuya Incident with a deadly new tournament. This tournament will force everyone involved with the Jujutsu world to fight (including Megumi's sister Tsumiki) or they'll be killed. It's got some pretty complicated rules that were laid out at the chapter's cliffhanger. Here's a breakdown:

After awakening a cursed technique, players must declare their participation in the culling game at a barrier of their choice within 19 days. Any player who breaks the previous rule shall be subject to cursed technique removal. Non-players who enter the barrier become players at the moment of entry and shall be considered to have declared participation in the culling game. Players score points by ending the lives of other players. Points are determined by the game master and indicate the value of a player's life. As a general rule, sorcerers are worth 5 points and non-sorcerers are worth 1 point. Excluding the point value of a player's own life, players may expend 100 points to negotiate with the game master to add one new rule to the culling game. In accordance with the previous rule, the game master must accept any proposed new rule unless it has a marked and long-lasting effect on the culling game. If a player's score remains the same for 19 days, that player shall be subject to cursed technique removal.

There are still some layers to these rules that will likely be fleshed out as the Culling Game starts (such as what it takes to win, what the "winner," will actually mean, or whether it's a fight until they die kind of tournament), but these rules also present an exciting kind of new arc for the series that has seem some major twists and turns throughout its various fights thus far.

