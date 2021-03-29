Jujutsu Kaisen Rocks Fans with Critical Nobara Status Update

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has rocked fans once more with a critical update on Nobara Kugisaki's status. Gege Akutami's original manga series is getting ready to launch itself into an intense new arc, but before it can fully do so it still needs to resolve some major developments still lingering following the Shibuya Incident. While we have gotten some updates for characters like Megumi Fushigoro following the massive fight, many fans are still very worried about how Nobara Kugisaki is doing considering she was in a terrible place the last time we had seen her in the series.

Each small update we have gotten for Kugisaki since (even from series creator Gege Akutami himself) had further emphasized how she was on the border of life and death (more skewing toward death) following her encounter with Mahito, and unfortunately it's not looking much better with a recent update given with the newest chapter of the series. But it's not exactly worse either as it could really go either way.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 144 of the series picks up right after the cliffhanger in which Megumi asks Yuji Itadori for help in Noritoshi Kamo's upcoming Culling Game. Yuji agrees to do so and he and Megumi figure out their first step as to how to proceed, but before they can do anything about that Yuji needed to clarify one thing first. He directly asks Megumi about what happened to Nobara, and here's where it gets dicey.

Megumi doesn't answer, but shows a distressed look on face. In that moment, Yuji seems to come to a realization and says "Oh...I get it. I get it!" This very well seems like Nobara has truly died, and Megumi just could not bring himself to say it out loud. But this is also not a concrete confirmation of her death. As fans of manga know by this point, it's not official until it's made to be official and someone outright confirms that a character has died.

Compare this to the other deaths we had seen during Shibuya Incident, and there was no doubt over characters we had lost such as Kento Nanami. Nobara's death is being intentionally kept vague for now, and while it could eventually lead to her fully revealed death this is not exactly an update dooming her completely either.

