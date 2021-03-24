Jujutsu Kaisen Confirms Major Returning Yuta Ability

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has confirmed the return of a major ability Yuta Okkotsu had in the prequel series! After confirming the events of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel were officially part of the canon of the main series during the Shibuya Incident, Yuta Okkotsu has finally made his big return to the franchise in the chapters exploring the immediate fallout of that major ordeal. His return to the franchise not only confirmed he still had access to his massive cursed energy that was mentioned in the prequel, but there were some surprise confirmations as well.

Although the events of the prequel seemed to indicate that he had lost access to Rika alongside some of the cursed technique abilities he had to go along with this "Queen of Curses," his appearance in the series seemed to tease otherwise with his full use of Rika against Yuji. The newest chapter of the series takes this one step further with the confimation of another major power he still has, Reverse Cursed Technique.

(Photo: Shueisha)

During the events of the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School prequel (that's becoming increasingly more important with Yuta now back in the fold), one ability Yuta was confirmed to have was the Reverse Cursed Technique, the ability to heal and reverse the damage of cursed techniques. It's a rare ability to have been shown, and even more so now that we have seen the extent and range of the abilities of the main series.

The intricacies of this technique involve the way the energy flows, and the mystery of this ability is ultimately what helped him get Yuji out of his execution. When he stabbed Yuji through the heart during their fight, this indeed killed Yuji on the spot. But knowing that Yuji had survived losing his heart before, he had killed Yuji and instantly healed him with the Reversed Cursed Technique.

This was all part of a plan that he and Gojo had set in place prior, and when Yuji's execution had been reinstated following the Shibuya Incident, Yuta knew it was the time to make his move. This makes for one more ability still in his arsenal, and it continues to further flesh out why even someone as strong as Gojo still held him in high regard a year following the events of the prequel series.

But what do you think of Yuta's return to Jujutsu Kaisen? Hoping we get to see more of his time since he was the main character? Curious to see more of his interactions with Yuji?