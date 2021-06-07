Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Gives Maki a Major Upperhand

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen gave Maki Zenin a major upperhand with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter! Maki has been on a tear in the latest chapters of the series as she's now seeking to take down the rest of the Zenin family in order to fulfill a final promise to her sister, Mai. With Kenjaku's Culling Game drawing near, and the fallout of the Shibuya Incident starting a coup within the Zenin Family's higher ups, Maki has been caught in the center of a massive whirlwind as the Zenin Family sought to eliminate all of its undesirable elements.

Maki has not taken that sitting down, however, as following the death of her sister she's become stronger than ever. She now has a hardened body with no longer a need for a reliance on cursed energy much like Toji Fushiguro in the past, and has been massacring the other members of the Zenin Family as her first bout of revenge. Now the newest chapter has given her another major lift with a critical victory against Naoya Zenin with its cliffhanger.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The previous chapter of the series saw Maki take on the other higher ups of the Zenin Family with relative ease. Although she had been taking damage through all of their techniques thus far, Maki has been able to keep fighting and standing strong due to her new stronger body granted by Mai's death. The newest chapter put this to the test as she began her fight against Naoya, and as we saw in Naoya's fight against Yuji Itadori, he can move at super fast speeds.

Maki's new boost allows her to keep up with every one of his moves, however, and she even figures out the main weakness of the technique. With this, she is able to deal one final punch directly to Naoya as the chapter comes to an end. Although Naoya had been the one who was most directly bullying Maki and her sister before, Maki was able to knock him out so hard she left an imprint of her fist on his face as the chapter comes to an end.

It's unclear as to whether or not Naoya had been killed like the other members of the Zenin Family, but this is another major step in her new goal of taking down the three family system once and for all.