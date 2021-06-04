Jujutsu Kaisen Confirms Maki's New Strength is on Toji Level

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen confirmed Maki Zenin's new strength is on the same level (or even stronger) than Toji Fushiguro with the newest chapter of the series! Kenjaku's Culling Game is drawing near, and before Yuji Itadori and the others are locked within the deadly tournament, each of them are making important preparations for the fight to come. This has been especially true for Maki Zenin, who is facing the fallout of the Zenin Family's shifts head on. This takes a bloody new turn with the latest chapter of the series as she's finally carrying out her desire of destroying the entire family.

Following the death of her sister Mai, and a brand new boost of strength from the cursed tools crafted by Mai in her final moments, Maki has set out to take out the rest of the Zenin Family. As she begins her major massacre, the chapter further confirms the implied connection of strength between she and Toji Fushiguro by outright confirming that she has become just as strong of a fighter. If not, even more so.

Chapter 150 of the series sees Maki fulfilling Mai's final wish and turning her destructive power on the family that tried to kill them both. After Ogi had seen the shadow of Toji within Maki (before his quick and brutal death), she goes to the Zenin Family's base to further demonstrate just how much like Toji she has become with the same kind of violent speed in movement that he once had.

As she cuts down the elite fighters of the family, they begin to question whether or not she's the "same Maki" that they knew before. Driving this strength connection between Maki and Toji further, Ranta outright states that Maki has essentially transformed as she breaks through his Cursed Technique. Yelling out that Maki has become the same as Toji (further driving home both he and Maki's Heavenly Restrictions, lack of cursed energy and ostracization from the rest of the Zenin Family), he quickly dies when she breaks out of his ability.

Now that this connection between Maki and Toji has been cemented, it's now interesting to see what series creator Gege Akutami means to do by this. As Maki takes on the rest of the Zenin Family, what does her plan and Toji's plan for Megumi ultimately mean for the series' future?