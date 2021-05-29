Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Shows Off Powerful New Maki

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen showed off a powerful and new kind of Maki Zenin with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter! The fallout of the Shibuya Incident is still reverberating with each new chapter of the series, and now this fallout is starting to take new form as it begins to blend with the lead up to the upcoming Culling Game. The current chapters of Gege Akutami's original manga series are seeing Yuji Itadori and the others getting ready for the Culling Game before they're locked within the death tournament, and it's been a rough road for Maki and the rest of the Zenin Family.

The Zenin Family had been impacted by the Shibuya Incident when it was revealed that Naobito had succumbed to his wounds and died, and thus the resulting power vacuum has sent the other members of the family against Megumi Fushiguro and his allies such as Maki and Mai Zenin. Maki was left in a particularly bloody predicament in the previous chapter when she and her sister had been cut down by her father, but it's a complete flip of the script with the Maki we see at the end of Chapter 149.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 149 of the series sees Maki going through a major metamorphosis. It's revealed that because Maki and Mai are twins, the power and limits of their respective Cursed Techniques are shared between each of them. Because of Mai's unwillingness to grow and fight as much as her older sister, Maki always had a ceiling as to how much she could truly utilize her Heavenly Restriction.

Mai uses the last of her life to use her Construction ability one last time, and thus gives Maki a powerful new weapon. This new weapon also seems to upgrade her in different way as well as it seems that she can now see Cursed Spirits without the use of her glasses. On top of this, the end of the chapter sees her cut down her father before he has to the chance to even declaring his intent to kill her.

This is a much different Maki than we have seen in the past, and coinciding with her drastic new look following the Shibuya Incident, this Maki is now on a warpath. The same kind of warpath that Toji Fushiguro terrorized the Zenin Family with years before.