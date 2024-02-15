Jujutsu Kaisen Explains How Megumi Can Escape Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has hit its 250th chapter, and the stakes have never been higher for Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, and the residents of Jujutsu Tech. The king of the curses, Sukuna, has returned in a big way and this doesn't just spell trouble for the aforementioned characters, but one of Yuji's best buddies in Megumi Fushiguro. As Megumi finds himself in a terrifying scenario, the supernatural shonen series hints at the idea of how the son of Toji might make a comeback before the series finale.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen's manga, Chapter 250, be forewarned that we will be diving into some serious spoiler territory. Sukuna has earned his title as the king of the curses more times than we can count in the supernatural shonen story. Most recently in the anime, the dark side of Yuji Itadori emerged and destroyed a large section of the city known as Shibuya. Thanks to the king of curses emerging to fight against Jogo and Mahoraga, Yuji is now a criminal on the run as Jujutsu Tech is aiming to execute him in the anime, though things have changed quite drastically in the source material since.

(Photo: Shueisha & MAPPA)

Can Megumi Escape Sukuna?

Yuta has unleashed his Domain Expansion, "Authenticity in Mutual Love", hoping to not just defeat Sukuna, but separate the king of the curses from his current host, Megumi. Unfortunately, the villain is sly to their plans and explains the method that is being taken by the heroes, "They're applying the same principle that allowed the boy's attacks to have an effect on the patch-faced curse. They're targeting the boundary between my soul and Megumi Fushiguro's soul in an effort to awaken Fushiguro's soul, which I submerged in the "bath" and to disrupt the attunement of our physical forms."

Sukuna then further explains his current predicament, "Every time I take an attack from the boy, my cursed energy output drops and my physical control decreases. Despite the risk, they intend to chip away until I can't maintain Hollow Wicker Basket and then use the Angel's cursed technique, Jacob's ladder, to remove the cursed object from inside Fushiguro."

While a plan has been forged, pulling it off won't be an easy feat, even with Yuji and Yuta tag-teaming the king of the curses. Whenever this battle does make its way to the anime adaptation, it's sure to put MAPPA to the test based on what readers have witnessed so far.