Jujutsu Kaisen Explains Yuta's Domain Expansion

Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off a new fight as Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu are taking on Sukuna, and the newest chapter of the series has explained how Yuta's Domain Expansion works! Although he had attempted to use it during his first time in the spotlight as part of the fights in the Culling Game arc, it wasn't until the previous chapter of the manga that Yuta was able to successfully use his Domain Expansion in full. With the Shinjuku Showdown arc reaching a heated new phase as Sukuna is only getting stronger, Yuta's Domain Expansion could be the key to success.

Jujutsu Kaisen's newest chapters have seen Yuji and the others trying all kinds of gambits in order to deal any kind of damage to Sukuna they can, but it's all led to numerous failures as the King of Curses has been able to counter each attempt. But there was a sign of hope as Yuta was able to make his way to the battlefield and trapped Sukuna within his Domain Expansion as he and Yuji are trying everything they can to open up Sukuna long enough for Yuji to strike at Megumi Fushiguro's soul inside.

Jujutsu Kaisen: How Does Yuta's Domain Expansion Work?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 picks up after Yuta fully activates his Domain Expansion and explains that it's named "Authenticity in Mutual Love" and fills many katanas with Cursed Techniques he's copied throughout his fighting. One becomes the can't miss attack of the Domain itself, and the others are filtered into many other katanas spread around the area. They're filled into the Domain at random, and Yuta only figures out what the abilities are when he grabs each katana.

The number of swords within the Domain are said to be unlimited, but each of the copied techniques fades away once they're used. So as fans see throughout the chapter, there are copied techniques from other opponents he's seen or defeated in the Culling Game. Then as the chapter comes to an end, it's revealed that he even managed to copy Sukuna's own dissecting technique. It just remains to be seen what the main can't miss attack of Yuta's Domain will turn out to be.

