Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Turns Sukuna's Power Against Him

Jujutsu Kaisen is working its way through the climax of the fight against Sukuna, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has turned Sukuna's power against him! Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the midst of the Shinjuku Showdown as Sukuna has been able to counter every single move that Yuji Itadori and the others have used against him since successfully defeating Gojo. But as the fight continues, Yuji and the others are far from losing hope as Yuta Okkotsu has joined the fight in full and trapped Sukuna within his Domain Expansion for the next phase of the fight.

The previous chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga saw Yuta using his Domain Expansion, and the newest chapter of the series revealed that his technique gives him access to all of the other Cursed Techniques he's copied at random. While he can't choose which technique he wants to use, Yuta's plan is to hit Sukuna with certain moves in order to catch him by surprise. And it turns out one of these copied techniques was actually Sukuna's own Cleave as the chapter comes to an end.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250: Sukuna's Power Backfires

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 explains that Yuta's Domain Expansion gives him an infinite number of katanas to wield, and each one has a copied technique within it. Once he uses the technique, it disappears, but one of them at random also becomes the can't miss attack of the Domain Expansion itself. As Yuta randomly throws more of these moves at Sukuna, the King of Curses is also keeping track of them and was wondering what could end up being the can't miss attack. All the while Yuta had been searching for a technique in particular.

This was soon to be revealed as Sukuna's own Cleave technique as the chapter comes to an end. Yuta knows that Sukuna has a brief opening when hit by a new Cursed Technique for the first time, and he's been hoping to catch the foe by surprise to leave an opening long enough for Yuji to strike. It turns out Yuta was betting on Sukuna's own technique surprising the foe, and the chapter comes to an end as Sukuna reacts to being hit by his own attack.

It's still a question as to whether this will be successful, but what do you hope to see come from Sukuna getting hit with his own move? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!