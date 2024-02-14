Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Stuns With Clever Chapter 250 Detail

Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the midst of the Shinjuku Showdown arc as the fight against Sukuna continues, and the newest chapter of the series saw series creator Gege Akutami sneak in a clever detail with how Sukuna had been fighting! Jujutsu Kaisen has been in a major struggle as Sukuna has been proven to be stronger than every plan that Yuji Itadori and the others have tried to throw at him. With Kenjaku out of the way, Sukuna is now the final foe to take down in order to free them all from the clutches of the Culling Game. It's just much easier said than done.

Jujutsu Kaisen's previous chapters saw Yuta Okkotsu jump into the fight against Sukuna in full, and successfully trapped the foe within his Domain Expansion. As the fight continues and fans are clued into Yuta and Yuji's next big plan to defeat the King of Curses, the fight kicks off in full with the newest chapter. But as @Go_Jover on X noted in Chapter 250 of the fight, Sukuna has been fighting off their efforts while also keeping himself protected from a particularly damaging attack. Further emphasizing how dangerous of a monster he really is that he can balance all of this.

You can notice that throughout the chap, two of Sukuna's arms are constantly in use to maintain Hollow Wisker Basket. Or else, Sukuna will be instantly hit by Angel's Jacob ladder again pic.twitter.com/27PSWG0b4A — Jujutsu Kaisen (@Go_Jover) February 11, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Yuji and Yuta Defeat Sukuna?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 sees Yuta unleash the full power of his Domain Expansion, and it's explained that he now has access to each of the Curse Techniques he has copied throughout all of his fights. Yuta is doing his best to open Sukuna up for an attack, so that Yuji could connect with a powerful hit of his own currently mysterious technique to somehow save Megumi Fushiguro's soul that's currently being trapped by Sukuna. But as this plan continues, it's clear that Sukuna is tightening up his defenses.

This small detail about Sukuna using his spare set of hands to keep his technique going shows how he's been able to maintain his strength despite being challenged, and reveals how wide of a gap in power there really is for Sukuna. But with Yuta having access to each of the techniques he's copied, there's still a chance that he'll be able to catch the foe by surprise long enough for Yuji to deal real damage.

What do you think of Sukuna fighting with his full power thus far?