Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Tributes Choso With New Sketch

Jujutsu Kaisen has had one busy year. The anime has kept fans on edge for months as season two is live, and Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has been just as juicy. Creator Gege Akutami wrapped the Culling Game arc awhile back, and the manga is well into a brutal new storyline. Jujutsu Kaisen fans expect this tension will carry on into the new year, and Akutami just gifted fans a sketch of Choso to get them through the winter holidays.

Not long ago, Akutami hit up fans with a brand-new sketch of Choso, and the artwork comes courtesy a new stage play. The creator of Jujutsu Kaisen decided to spotlight the cursed entity in a black-white sketch, and fans are loving the tribute.

(Photo: Shueisha)

After all, Choso is a go-to fave for many readers. Jujutsu Kaisen introduced Choso as a villain way back when, but the curse has become one of Yuji's top allies since. The so-called brothers have been backing one another since the Shibuya Incident arc closed. Most recently, Akutami reunited the pair as Yuji and Choso worked together during the Culling Game arc. For a minute there, fans were worried the character was going to be killed, but Choso managed to survive against all odds. This means Akutami's sketch is very welcome, but it has some fans concerned.

I mean, there is good reason to be scared. Akutami is not afraid to kill off characters no matter their popularity. In the past, the artist has prefaced character deaths or injuries with sketches as seen with Nobara. Now, Choso is center stage with the manga artist, and some Jujutsu Kaisen fans are worried this tribute is a sign of bad things to come.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen's journey with Choso, no worries! The manga can be read on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the hit series, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

