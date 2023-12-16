Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares Major Hint at Series Finale Timeline

Jujutsu Kasien's second season is preparing to end on the small screen, but the manga is still going strong from creator Gege Akutami. Unfortunately, it seems that the end is nigh as Akutami has shared with fans a major hint as to how much time Jujutsu Tech has left in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Based on the shocking moments that have recently populated the manga as of late, Gege might be aiming to bring the series to an end in a grand fashion.

Jujutsu Kaisen's creator has hinted in the past that the curtain was about to drop on Yuji Itadori and his friends, with the latest chapters of the supernatural shonen taking some major players off the board and introducing some of the biggest moments of the series to date. The Shibuya Incident Arc proved how brutal the franchise could be, eliminating the likes of Nanami, Nobara, Jogo, and countless innocent civilians who were dragged into the fight between Geto's forces and Jujutsu Tech. Luckily, even if the manga is preparing to end, the anime will most likely have at least a few more seasons before it is able to catch up to the events currently taking place in Weekly Shonen Jump.

When Will Jujutsu Kaisen End?

At this year's Jump Festa, one of the biggest anime events of the year which specifically covers franchises that fall under the "shonen" banner, creator Gege Akutami shared the idea that this may very well be the last event for Jujutsu Kaisen before it ends. Akutami stated the following, "This is probably, absolutely the last Jump Festa held while Jujutsu Kaisen is being serialized."

Gege Akutami also took the opportunity to discuss the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen exhibit opening its doors next summer, "Since Jujutsu Kaisen is drawn in digital, strictly speaking, there are no original drawings. We thought a lot about what to do and decided to show the remaining storyboards, drafts, and the works of the assistants, which are usually hidden by the characters, speech bubbles, and so on. Our goal is to make visitors think, 'I feel like I can draw manga too!' Please look forward to it!"

Do you think we have less than a year before Jujutsu Kaisen ends? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.