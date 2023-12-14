Jujutsu Kaisen: Nanami and Gojo Actors Secure Major Voice Actor Award

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season highlighted some big moments for both Nanami and Gojo. While the latter has been trapped in the Prison Realm, the former wasn't able to survive the attack unleashed by Mahito, which caused Yuji's friend to blow apart right in front of the shonen hero. In a recent award from Japanese magazine Vivi, voice actors Kenjiro Tsuda and Yuichi Nakamura won awards that fit very well for both themselves and their characters from the universe of Jujutsu Tech.

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation didn't just introduce the characters brought to life by Kenjiro Tsuda and Yuichi Nakamura, but introduced the hilarious dynamic between their two characters. While Gojo might be the more powerful of the two, Satoru's sense of humor is far larger than Nanami's. Throughout the shonen franchise, Nanami has been nothing if not stalwart, which means that the two sorcerers didn't exactly get along, despite Gojo's attempts to be friendly. If Gojo is ever able to escape from the Prison Realm in the anime adaptation, he might be more than a little despondent to learn that Nanami ultimately wasn't able to survive the Shibuya Incident Arc.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Brings Home The Gold

Vivi Magazine announced earlier this year that Kenjiro Tsuda, the voice actor responsible for Nanami, won the award for "National Treasure Handsome Voice Actor" Award, with Yuichi Nakamura coming in second place. In countless polls, Gojo has been the winner when it comes to most popular character in Jujutsu Kaisen history, so this might surprise some fans. Now that Nanami is a goner, perhaps that will open up the chances for Nakamura to win in 2024.

We are only a few episodes from the end of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, which has been blowing fans away with its shocking storytelling and amazing artwork week after week. The latest episode finally saw Yuji Itadori able to take the fight directly to Mahito, showing that maybe all isn't lost when it comes to this dire storyline. However the Shibuya Incident Arc ends, it certainly left its mark on the anime world in 2023.

Do you agree with the results of Vivi's awards? What are your predictions for the ending of the Shibuya INcident Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.

Via JJK_Mya