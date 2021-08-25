Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Hakari's Beef With a Secret Jujutsu Faction

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen revealed that Kinji Hakari has a beef with a secret Jujutsu faction in the newest chapter of Gege Akutami's original manga series! Hakari has been one of the more mysterious fighters in the series ever since he was teased as someone being strong enough for Satotu Gojo himself could rely on alongside Yuta Okkotsu. But while we had learned about Yuta prior, the third-year Jujutsu Tech student Hakari had remained a mystery until the latest string of chapters in which Megumi Fushiguro and Yuji Itadori are making preparations before Kenjaku's Culling Game begins.

The previous chapter of the series teased we'd be learning much more about Hakari with his upcoming conversation with Yuji, but soon that breaks out into a full brawl because he finds out that Yuji is someone from Jujutsu High School. But we also got the reason Hakari hates Jujutsu High and why he was suspended in the first place because he actually fought with a secret faction in Jujutsu Society, the Conservative Faction.

Chapter 155 of the series sees Yuji struggling to have a proper conversation with Hakari as the two of them continue to fight, but Megumi and Panda are having better luck with Kirara Hoshi on the outside. Megumi tells Kirara about the barriers Kenjaku has put up after the Shibuya Incident, but Kirara doesn't care about it in the slightest about working with them as they are the ones that had "excluded [them] first."

(Photo: Shueisha)

When asked about what happened between them and the Jujutsu higher-ups, Panda explains that Hikari and Kirara had fought with the Conservative Faction. "Conservative" doesn't have to do with their regulations (such as keeping Jujutsu Sorcery activities a secret as a whole), but they have certain older ideas about what Jujutsu should be like. It should remain classic and easy to understand (Nobara Kugisaki's Straw Doll technique is given as an example of this), but the Conservatives haven't liked how techniques have started to blend more with technology.

Hikari's technique is a strong example of this as it seemingly uses Subway doors in the bit we have seen during his fight with Yuji, and thankfully it shows that Hakari wasn't tossed out for being overly violent or some other kind of red flag that would make him a dangerous ally, but instead because he fought against these old ideas and wanted to grow in his own way.

It certainly makes him that much more unique of a character, and hopefully he does join with Yuji and the others so we can get a better understanding of how he operates overall.