Jujutsu Kaisen Finale Shows Off What Nobara Can Really Do

Jujutsu Kaisen really showed off what Nobara Kugisaki can do with its big season finale! The first season of the series has been incredibly successful for Gege Akutami's original manga release, and it's because it has introduced fans to characters like Nobara Kugisaki. While there have been several fights featuring her throughout the series' run to this point, there had yet to be a true showcase of her skills and abilities considering she pretty much lost the major fight she had been shown in during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc.

She might have looked cool during this fight, and struck a chord with fans, but her final fight of the first season has let her go wild much like Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushigoro had been able to before. In the fight against the Death Painting Womb brothers, Nobara is able to show off not only some new skills but was even able to tap into the Black Flash technique over the course of it all.

Nobara Kugisaki is just the badass btch that we need.🔥#JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/5okmoEwpwY — Jay (@mystrxz) March 26, 2021

Nobara Kugisaki really put it all on the line in the fight against the Death Painting Wombs, and it begins when she's infected by their rotting cursed technique. With their blood now mixed with hers, she's able to use her Straw Doll technique on herself in order to cause pain to all three of them. This creates a stand off in which the three of them are in incredible pain unless Eso releases his rotting technique. With Yuji in the mix as well, Nobara comes out on top.

While Nobara has had some stand out moments in the anime to this point, the finale presents the first real time that she's been able to secure such a significant victory. With the use of Hairpin and Black Flash (together with Yuji), Nobara truly showed off her full set of skills and how far she's willing to go to destroy the cursed spirits and protect her fellow jujutsu sorcerers.

Nobara was one of the major fan favorites of the anime's first season, and the finale leaves her at one of the best places she's been at yet. But what did you think of Nobara's showcase of skills in the finale? Excited to see more of her in the anime's potential future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!