Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Explains Why We Haven't Seen Hakari Yet

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's creator explained why we have yet to see Kinji Hakari in action! If you have been keeping up with Jujutsu Kaisen's anime from week to week, you might have noticed early on how Satoru Gojo named three particular students as those who could help him in the future fights against the Jujutsu Sorcery society as a whole. This included the main character Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu from the Jujutsu Kaisen prequel series, and a third year student named Hakari. The series has rarely mentioned the third year students, so this name drop was particularly intriguing.

Without giving too much away in detail for anime fans not completely caught up with the manga release, Hakari has yet to show up in action despite some of the major events in the recent chapters. As series creator Gege Akutami explained in a recent interview, there's actually a major reason for that. His cursed technique doesn't seem to quite fit just yet.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

In a recent interview with Fuji TV's Mando Kobayashi program to celebrate the series winning a special award, Akutami explained that while he would like to introduce Kinji Hakari to the series, the way his technique works "might not align with things and cause some outrage." The creator didn't elaborate on what this outrage could mean, but did mention that Hakari's power has to do with his name.

Due to Hakari loosely translating to "scales" or having to do with balance, fans have taken this to theorize that Hakari's cursed technique might just be too overpowered for the series. It would make sense considering he's a student who Gojo believes can fight on par with him someday, and could explain why he believes it will cause an "outrage" with fans.

It might be too delicate to introduce a fighter like that. As for potential fourth year students or even stronger fighters, Akutami did also reveal that he's got no plans to introduce them either as they don't have any real bearing on the story. But with some of the major events in the series lately, it stands to question why Hakari didn't get involved just yet if he's that strong.

But what do you think? Does this make you more curious about Kinji Hakari's future appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen? What kind of technique do you think this fighter will have? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!