Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Confirms One Hero's Death

Jujutsu Kaisen is no stranger to death. Over the years, some of its top fighters have been killed, and there is more bloodshed in its future. Thanks to the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen is running towards its final act, and Gojo will be heading up the act. The sorcerer has spent the last few weeks preparing to fight, but first, the hero had to learn about the death of someone close to them.

So obviously, you better buckle in. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 made it clear that one of Gojo's allies is dead, and the entire fandom is mourning Yaga as such.

After all, it turns out all the fan theories about Yaga surviving his fight with Gakuganji were wrong. If you will recall, the principal of Tokyo's jujutsu school had a life-or-death fight with Gakuganji some time ago. The pair were pitted against one another after Yaga was sentenced to death following the Shibuya Incident arc. The elders of jujutsu society wanted Yaga's corpse creation secrets and him deep in a grave. As such, Gakuganji fought Yaga, and the latter was left critically injured.

Jujutsu Kaisen made it clear even then that Yaga was surely dead, but now the manga has confirmed it. Gakuganji confessed his role in the murder to Gojo once the sorcerer was free from prison. After all, Yaga and Gojo were close, so Gakuganji expected there to be consequences to his actions. However, Gojo surprised everyone when he instead blamed himself for Yaga's death, and he noted Gakuganji seems to have changed since the event.

Oh, and Gojo also got revenge against those who really put a price on Yaga's head. The Jujutsu Kaisen Manga confirmed the jujutsu elders were all violently killed sometime after Gojo was freed. So if we had to guess, we'd say the goons were killed in part because of their hit on Yaga.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can always binge the manga now that it is toeing into its final act. The series is updated weekly, and you can find up-to-date chapters through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. As for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, the series is slated to return this summer with season 2. The comeback will kick off with Gojo's Past arc, so fans can expect Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 to be a wild one.

Did you expect Jujutsu Kaisen to kill off Yaga like this...?