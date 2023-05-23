Jujutsu Kaisen Kickstarts Gojo vs. Sukuna With Surprising Challenge

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached the intense climax of the Culling Game arc with the newest chapter of the series, and the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has kickstarted the final fight between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna with a surprising challenge! As the Jujutsu Kaisen manga reaches the climax of the Culling Game, Gojo was finally freed from the confines of the Prison Realm thanks to Yuji and Megumi's efforts. But now that he's free, Gojo has quickly taken charge of the situation and is now setting the stage for the fight against Sukuna in order for free Megumi Fushiguro from his possession.

With the previous chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga seeing Gojo gearing up for his final plan against Sukuna, the newest chapter of the series officially kicks things into high gear as the two of them exchange their first major blows. But things got off to a surprising start as the two of them are immediately challenged to see which one of them would have the much bigger display of power between them in order to start the fight from a more advantageous standing.

(Photo: Shueisha)

JJK: Why Gojo Made the First Move Against Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 hypes up the fact that the strongest sorcerer of the past, Sukuna, is fighting against the strongest sorcerer of the present day in Gojo. With so much riding on the fight going well for Gojo, he needed to make the first major move a strong one. With Utahime's help and a fully conjured technique of his own, Gojo boosts his first Hollow Purple attack to 200% power in order to make a huge stamp against Sukuna. It's to figure out which one of them will be considered the "challenger," which starts the fight on a more advantageous point.

Sukuna had sensed Gojo making his move, but with a sneaky trick thanks to Ijichi using a barrier at the right time, Sukuna misreads how much power Gojo is using for his opening gambit. This means Sukuna can't block the full force of the Hollow Purple attack, and though he survives, it's clear that Gojo is starting this fight from the more powerful position of the two.

Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Gojo can turn this good start into a full victory.