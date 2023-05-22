Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Utahime's Cursed Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off the final fight between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna, and the newest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has revealed Utahime Iori's own Cursed Technique as she came to support Gojo at such a crucial time! The Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga series has reached its climax as Gojo has finally been freed from the Prison Realm since being sealed all the way back in the Shibuya Incident, and Gojo has quickly thrown himself back into the center of the action. But he needed some help to get the fight started on the right foot.

In order to kick things off against Sukuna in full, Gojo needed to start off with as strong of a showing as possible to gain the upper hand and advantage in the early moments. To do this, he also recruited the help of Utahime, who's Cursed Technique was finally revealed and explained. Called "Solo Forbidden Area," Utahime's Cursed Technique is actually a buff that helps Gojo release his strongest use of the Hollow Purple attack yet.

(Photo: Shueisha)

JJK: Utahime's Cursed Technique Explained

As Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 kicks off the fight between Gojo and Sukuna, Gojo reveals that the trick to this fight is immediately setting which of the two of them is the visualized weaker of the two. Gojo then decides to launch a tricky attack to start the fight. Getting Utahime's help, it's explained that her Cursed Technique is called Solo Forbidden Area as it temporarily amplifies the total cursed energy and output of one sorcerer within her range. It's something she can use on herself, but is using it for Gojo this time.

It's explained that Jujutsu Sorcerers often use a few shortcuts when they are skilled, but because Utahime refuses to use any of these shortcuts her technique is as strong as it could be. This helps Gojo boost his own abilities by 120%, and combined with Gojo's own efforts bring him to 200% power for this first attack. It's the first use of Utahime's technique, and thankfully it was saved for just the right moment as Utahime helped Gojo just when he needed it.

How do you feel about seeing Utahime's Cursed Technique in action in Jujutsu Kaisen's newest chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!