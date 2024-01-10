Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Cashes Out With Mei Mei

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 showed off more of Mei Mei in action with the Shibuya Incident arc, and now one awesome cosplay is really helping the sorcerer cash those checks! Jujutsu Kaisen took over 2023 with its adaptation of the Shibuya Incident arc from Gege Akutami's original manga as fans were drawn to each of the chaotic fights seen with the episodes. Things took a turn for the worst for Yuji Itadori and the others as big name sorcerers were wiped out one by one, and it meant that many fan favorites will not be moving forward into the anime's future.

But while many sorcerers had lost their lives in battle, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 also provided the real first time that we had seen these sorcerers use their various techniques in an actual fight. This included Mei Mei, who briefly used her abilities in a standout moment in the season before retreating to a whole different country as the fight got more intense. Now this cold and calculated sorcerer has been brought to life through some cash money cosplay from artist @yayahan on Instagram. Check it out.

What's Next for Jujutsu Kaisen's Anime

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works shortly after the second season came to an end. The third season of the series will be adapting the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami's original manga, and that means there will be even bigger fights, bigger deaths, and even wilder powers that fans will get to see unleashed in the coming episodes. A release date has yet to be announced for the new season as of this writing, however. If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen now that the second season has ended, you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What did you think of Mei Mei in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!