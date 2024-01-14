Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Highlights Young Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 started out its anime run last year with a new arc adapting some big moments from Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's past to help fill in some of the gaps, and one awesome cosplay has brought Gojo's young look to life! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 revealed a particularly intense failed mission from Gojo and Geto's past that showcased why the two ultimately go on their separate paths seen in both the TV series and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, and with it also showed how this mission evolved Gojo into the kind of fighter we see in the current day.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ended in a much more intense way than the flashback arc that started it all would have you believe, and Gojo himself is now sealed within the Prison Realm with no potential hope of return. But while it's going to be a long while before fans get to see Gojo in action again, fans are taking matters into their own hands by bringing Gojo to life in a whole new way such as artist _cr0102 on Instagram highlighting Young Gojo in a cool fashion through cosplay. Check it out.

What's Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ended its run last Fall, and with it announced that Season 3 of the anime was in the works for a release in the future. The anime has yet to confirm a concrete release date or window as of the time of this writing, but it will be adapting the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series. If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen now that Season 3 is on the way, you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What did you think of the Gojo flashback arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!