Jujutsu Kaisen Just Gifted Gojo a Massive Funko Statue

Satoru Gojo had a rough go of things during Jujutsu Kaisen's second season. Thanks to Geto and Mahito's plan in the Shibuya Incident Arc, the Jujutsu Tech teacher has been trapped in the Prison Realm, leading the way for quite a bit of death and destruction in the isolated part of Japan. Immediately after season two ended, Studio MAPPA confirmed that a third season was in the works. While Gojo might not return to the anime series for quite some time, a giant Funko Pop has emerged to celebrate the popular shonen character.

Gojo was initially created by Gege Akutami to be the pinnacle of strength and he was able to prove it during the Shibuya Incident Arc. While Geto and Mahito had a plan for trapping the Jujutsu Tech teacher, they both came to the realization that killing Gojo wasn't an option. In attempting to occupy the hero's time, they threw the likes of Jogo, Choso, and Hanami his way. While Choso and Jogo were able to escape with their lives, Hanami discovered the true depths of Gojo's power and was taken off the board permanently as a result. While there have certainly been Funko Pops of the Jujutsu Kaisen cast, none have ever been quite this big.

Gojo's Funko Is Not In The Prison Realm

In the Santa Anita Mall, a giant Funko Pop that brings Satoru Gojo to life has been erected. Not wearing his traditional blindfold, it's clear that the giant statue is attempting to capture the intensity of Gojo wherein the sorcerer becomes deadly serious and accesses the full strength of his power. While Gojo might not be making an appearance in the third season of the anime adaptation, he remains one of the supernatural shonen series' most popular characters to date.

MAPPA has yet to confirm when we can expect season three to arrive, though the manga is still going strong. Creator Gege Akutami did recently state at this year's Jump Festa that 2024 might see the final of Jujutsu Kaisen, but there would most likely still be a number of seasons of the anime left before it too saw its grand finale.

Which anime characters deserve giant statues of their own?