Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals New Heian Artwork of Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season saw Sukuna unleashed on the city of Shibuya, and not everyone survived the king of the curses' comeback. Gaining freedom from Yuji Itadori for a short time, the nefarious force of nature once again proved that he is one of the most powerful beings in the shonen universe. With Sukuna playing a major role in the manga once again, new art has emerged that might hint at the return of a "Golden Age", which would spell serious trouble for the heroes of this world.

Since ingesting one of Sukuna's fingers, Yuji Itadori has had a death sentence hanging over his head. While the shonen protagonist was accepted into the ranks of Jujutsu Tech, the university has stated several times in the past that once Yuji downs all of the fingers, they will need to eliminate him to free the world of Sukuna. Unfortunately, Yuji's original sentence has been pushed up as a result of the Shibuya Incident Arc, as the higher-ups can no longer believe that the king of curses can be restrained. Luckily, quickly following the season two finale, Studio MAPPA confirmed that a third season is on the way which will dive right into the events of the major manga arc known as "The Culling Game".

Jujutsu Kaisen's Heian Era Comeback

The Heian Era in Jujutsu Kaisen, for those who don't know, was a time that took place one thousand years in the past when things were very different. Sukuna reigned supreme during this time, wherein cursed energy was flowing free and fervently around the world. With all his fingers in tact, the king of curses was more powerful than he is now and that era might be coming back thanks to this new art that found its way online.

NEW HEIN ERA SUKUNA ART!?!? pic.twitter.com/6B5F3XdTFp — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) January 3, 2024

During the latest Jump Festa, creator Gege Akutami hinted that the end of Jujutsu Kaisen might be closer than many believed. Stating that the manga might not be running during the next Jump Festa, this would mean that Yuji Itadori and his friends' story will come to a close in 2024. In the past, Akutami has stated that the ending is nigh, but recent events certainly lend credence to the idea that Jujutsu Tech might be setting the stage for a curtain fall.

Do you think Sukuna might be seeing a major power-up before the grand finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.