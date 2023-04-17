Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sets Up Gojo's Comeback

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has taken a sharp turn towards the final climax of the Culling Game arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen has begun setting the stage for Satoru Gojo's big comeback to the series after missing in action! Gojo has been out of action in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga for well over 1000 plus days at the time of this writing as the last time fans had gotten to see Gojo doing anything was his fight at the start of the Shibuya Incident. But there have been some massive changes to the series since then.

Gojo's been trapped within the Prison Realm through both the chaos of the Shibuya Incident and Culling Game arcs thus far, and it seemed like their only option to free him from this prison was taken out of the equation when Sukuna took over Megumi Fushiguro's body. But the newest Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter has taken things forward in terms of actually getting to rescue Gojo, and as of the newest cliffhanger, it seems like the manga is gearing up for Gojo's big return at last.

(Photo: Shueisha)

JJK: When Will Gojo Come Back?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 finally moves away the focus from the Sukuna controlled Megumi and revisits Yuji Itadori and the other fighters as they are all recovering from Sukuna's initial attack several chapters ago. It's here that the team of their allies have gathered as Kenjaku and Sukuna are gearing up for the final phase of the Culling Game, and thus Yuji and the others now need to figure out what to do next as Yuta has formed his own plan. But it's also confirmed that Hana Kurusu and Angel have survived as well.

With Hana and Angel's survival, it means that there's still a way to open the Prison Realm. As the chapter comes to an end and Shoko Ieiri looks on all of the students that Gojo has inspired since they were back in school together. Ieiri realizes now more than ever that everyone is waiting for Gojo to come back, and for the first real time in quite a while, it really seems like Gojo is closer than ever to making his full return to action.

Are you hoping to see Gojo make his comeback to Jujutsu Kaisen soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!