Jujutsu Kaisen: It's Time for Gojo to Make His Big Return

Jujutsu Kaisen has been busy with the Culling Game for some time now, and it seems things are coming to a head. The manga has put its heroes through some wild twists as of late, and at this point, readers aren't sure how our heroes can come out on top. There is really only one thing out there that can help if you ask Jujutsu Kaisen fans, and yes – it is the return of Gojo Satoru.

Luckily, it seems like the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is open to the idea of a comeback. That was made clear this week in chapter 220, so if you have been waiting for Gojo's return, your patience better be rewarded soon.

The whole situation came to light when Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 posted an update on Yuji as he and an all-star team of sorcerers came together. The gang is preparing for a battle against Sukuna now that he has possessed Megumi's body, but that is not all. Geto is also on their radar, and there is no defeating the man without Gojo.

In fact, the showdown between Gojo and Geto (or rather Kenjaku) has been broiling for ages. It has been brewing since before the Shibuya Incident, and it seems things are coming to a head now that Gojo has been sealed for more than 3 years. He has spent 1,184 days in the Prison Realm as of the date this article went live. So obviously, the sorcerer is itching to get out.

As for why Jujutsu Kaisen has waited to free Gojo, well – we will find out soon. An entire team has gathered to free him, and the manga's latest chapter ends with a plea for Gojo to return home. Before Yuji's squad to can take on Sukuna or Geto, the team will need to break out Gojo to stand a chance. So if we are lucky, Jujutsu Kaisen readers will reunite with the powerful sorcerer soon.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? You can read up on the series' official synopsis here: "In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna have been lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of jujutsu sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!"

