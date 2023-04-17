Jujutsu Kaisen Teases Yuji's New Source of Power

Jujutsu Kaisen has been around the block a number of times, and it has given out a number of power boosts during its lifetime. Gojo Satoru has rolled out a few to date, and the same has happened to Megumi and Yuta along with others. Now, it seems Yuji Itadori is about to get his own power boost, and the manga has teased the source of his newfound strength.

And what could it be? Well, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga set up a convincing argument. The most recent chapter suggests Yuji is getting a power boost from the remaining Death Womb paintings... so he might have eaten them all.

The whole situation came to light when Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 went live and fans met up with Yuji. They were reminded of an important flashback starring Choso and others as they chatted with Yuji. At that time, the gang had six or so Death Womb paintings on hand. And in chapter 220, Jujutsu Kaisen makes it clear Yuji will "eat anything" if it means killing Sukuna.

Of course, this confession is concerning for Yuji, but Jujutsu Kaisen fans began worrying over the Death Wombs after another update went live. The manga teases Yuji's new power boost is fine so long "as they live on inside you". Given Yuji's connection to the Death Wombs, you can see why fans are convinced the character consumed the remaining paintings and is using them to fuel his new powers.

Now, Jujutsu Kaisen has not confirmed anything about this teaser, but the manga makes a convincing case for the buffet. Yuji and the Death Wombs have a score to settle with Kenjaku after all, and the curse is working in tandem with Sukuna. Yuji has even more at stake as he's determined to save Megumi from the King of Curses, so he will do just about anything to acquire the power needed for victory. And if that means consuming half a dozen Death Wombs, well – Yuji is going to throw them down the hatch.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is slated to debut this July

