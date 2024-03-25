Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes the Strongest Sorcerer With New Gojo Promo

Jujutsu Kaisen has some of the most powerful fighters in manga on its side. From Sukuna to Yuta, the list of sorcerers created by Gege Akutami is impressive. Of course, none are bigger than Gojo Satoru as he's called the world's strongest sorcerer for a reason. And now, Jujutsu Kaisen is honoring Gojo with an epic new promo.

The reel, which can be see below, was released in Japan recently to hype the debut of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26. The promo is titled 'Gojo Satoru – The Strongest Sorcerer of Today' and for good reason. It gives fans an overview of what Gojo is fighting for, and it proves the sorcerer is just as strong as the rumors suggest.

Jujutsu Kaisen 'Satoru Gojo – The Strongest Sorcerer of Today' PV.



Series is commemorating the upcoming release of Volume 26. pic.twitter.com/c56NCvuOE2 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) March 24, 2024

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen readers don't need any convincing when it comes to Gojo. The teacher might be a bit eccentric, but there is no bluffing on his part where power is concerned. Born to the Satoru family, Gojo was born with Six Eyes which allows him to see and read cursed energy. The innate power couples with Gojo's use of Limitless, a technique that allows Gojo to manipulate space itself. The powers work in tandem to make Gojo one of the world's deadliest fighters. And though he has lost battles on occasion, there is no denying Gojo's strength.

If you have not seen Gojo in top form, you can always check out Jujutsu Kaisen from the start. Akutami's manga is on the Shonen Jump app, and Jujutsu Kaisen seasons one and two are now streaming. So for those who want more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

