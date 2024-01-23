Jujutsu Kaisen Teaser Sparks Theory About Gojo's Return

As a result of the Shibuya Incident Arc, Satoru Gojo has been trapped in an alternate plane known as the Prison Realm, but things have changed in Jujutsu Kaisen's manga. Now that the Culling Game is in full effect and the heroes are attempting to hold their world together in the face of Sukuna's re-emergence, there are some wild theories hitting the anime fan community. One such theory has emerged thanks to Jujutsu Kaisen's latest chapter as the king of curses might have sown some serious seeds related to Gojo.

Warning. If you have yet to read Jujutsu Kaisen's latest manga chapter, Chapter 248, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. As many readers know that have been following Jujutsu Tech's manga, Satoru Gojo has seen better days. The all-powerful teacher has seemingly fallen at the hands of Sukuna, ripped in half, and left for dead while the heroes try to take the king of curses' down. While Gojo is still presumed dead, Sukuna starts laying the groundwork for a possible resurrection thanks to the power of Utahime, who played a big role in the recent second season.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Utahime To The Rescue

Sukuna took the opportunity to note that Sukuna's body had vanished from the battlefield, witnessing Ui Ui teleporting fallen sorcerers from the battlefield. Breaking down Utahime's power, the cursed king thinks little of the healer, but might have sowed the seed for Gojo's return from the grave, "Are they transporting wounded sorcerers to the woman with reverse cursed technique? No...healing another person with reverse cursed technique is less than half as effective than healing oneself. Compared to me and Gojo, her reverse cursed technique isn't that strong."

While Gojo is far from resurrected, crazier things have happened in the series to date. Should the sorcerer come back, he'd prove to be a much-needed ally to Yuji Itadori during this bleak hour. Considering that Satoru Gojo remains one of the most popular characters in the series, dead or otherwise, his comeback would make for quite the moment.

Do you think that Gojo might make a return before the series finale? Are you hyped for the upcoming anime adaptation of the Culling Game? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.