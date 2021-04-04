Jujutsu Kaisen's Anime Success Pushes Manga to New Sales Milestone

✖

The success of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime has pushed the sales of the original manga to monumental new milestone! The first season of the series dominated the Fall 2020 and Winter 2021 anime seasons with its debut, and sales of Gege Akutami's original manga have only gone up in the months during its run as fans were inspired to check out the original. With the first season now ended and a feature film on the way rather than a full second season, it's now more important than ever to check out the manga.

That seems to be the case in Japan as well as Jujutsu Kaisen has reached the massive milestone of having 40 million copies (both digital and print) of the manga in circulation. That doesn't necessarily equal sales, but does reflect the kinds of demand fans in Japan are making for the manga at this moment. Here's the announcement from the series' official Twitter account for the occasion:

While there has yet to be a second season of the anime announced for Jujutsu Kaisen as of this writing, the anime will be continuing with a brand new feature film effort. Adapting the events of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel, this new film will both be setting the stage for and filling in some major gaps coming in a potential second seaosn of the series. This also means it's the perfect time to check out the manga too.

