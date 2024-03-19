Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sets Up Sukuna vs Kusakabe

Jujutsu Kaisen loves few things more than a good cliffhanger, and its creator knows how to deliver. Gege Akutami, the brain behind Jujutsu Kaisen, is keeping fans on their toes with his latest manga arc. Sukuna is taking on all our faves these days following his shocking throw down with Gojo Satoru. And now, the latest Jujutsu Kaisen cliffhanger suggests Sukuna is about to take Atsuya Kusakabe out for a spin.

The whole thing came to light in the most recent chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen as Sukuna took down Maki. The King of Curses was admittedly impressed by the girl's power, but in the end, he was able to throw the sorcerer aside. With no one else on the battlefield up, Kusakabe spends the final pages of chapter 253 fretting over his future.

"No way, am I the last one? What about Itadori? And Choso? I doubt Mei Mei will show up. Oh, c'mon! If we had to chance of victory, I could've retreated earlier!! So am I going to... Am I going to fight Sukuna," Kusakabe asks himself.

Of course, it doesn't take long for the Grade 1 Sorcerer to find himself in danger. Sukuna ends the chapter by locking eyes with Kusakabe, so the teacher better gear up for a fight. The master swordsman is insanely strong even though he doesn't possess an innate technique. Both Gojo and Nanami praised the man as the strongest Grade 1 sorcerer, but in the face of Sukuna, titles matter little. The King of Curses seems unbeatable at this point, but Kusakabe can be courageous when the moment calls for it.

If you are not caught up with the latest Jujutsu Kaisen arc, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

