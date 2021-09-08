Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Gives Yuji a Powerful New Ally

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has given Yuji Itadori a powerful new set of allies with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of Gege Akutami's original manga series! As the manga continues through the set up before Kenjaku's Culling Game officially begins, one of Megumi Fushiguro's major goals was to somehow get the elusive third year, Kinji Hakari, to their side as they'll need as many powerful fighters as they could possibly get. But that was a much easier said task than done as both Yuji and Megumi quickly figured out how heightened up Hakari and his partner Kirara Hoshi actually were.

The previous chapter of the series saw Megumi fully piece together how Kirara's Cursed Technique worked, and with that knowledge, was able to get Kirara to listen to his pleas. At the same time, Hakari had been fighting against Yuji and was beating him to a pulp by the looks of this newest chapter. Yuji ended up securing Hakari's confidence, however, thanks to how he was unwilling to bend in the face of Hakari's onslaught.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 157 of the series gives an update on Yuji's fight against Hakari, and it's quickly revealed that Yuji has stopped fighting back. Knowing that he has to get Hakari to accept him and finally hear him out, Yuji has decided to not even dodge any of Hakari's punches and does not fight back until Hakari finally relents. Hakari then asks why Yuji wants to ask him for help in the first place, but all Yuji can respond with is the fact they need his help because he's strong.

Hakari's still not willing to do so because of how much Jujutsu society has burned him in the past, but Yuji refuses to back down from Hakari's punches. Seeing his resolve, and with one final push from Kirara, Hikari then decides to cut a deal and hear Yuji and Megumi out about what they want from him. Kirara then reveals that Hikari's always had a distinct "fever" when helping out at Jujutsu High, and thus it seems like Hakari will truly ally with them.

That's especially necessary given what's to come in the arc ahead, but what do you think? Are you excited to learn more about Hakari as he and Kirara team up with Yuji and Megumi? What do you think he'll bring to the table? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!