Megan Thee Stallion's Best Anime References

Megan Thee Stallion hasn't been afraid to share her love of anime with the world, either by being interviewed by the fine folks at Crunchyroll to discuss how Inuyasha was her first anime crush or taking to Instagram to share numerous fan art of herself as anime characters, we decided to share some of her best examples of living the anime lifestyle. Some of the anime franchises that Megan has noted during her time as a superstar include watching all of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, getting into series such as Black Butler and Blood The Lad, and so much more!

Megan's love for anime truly turned heads when she attended a photo shoot dressed like Shoto Todoroki, the hot and cold hero of My Hero Academia, and even collaborated with Michael B. Jordan on his line of Naruto apparel that showed off the different characters of the world of the Hidden Leaf Village! The singer/songwriter has truly shown her appreciation of the medium and we can't wait to see what other series she dives into!

Not A Fan Of Sailor Moon

Twitter is tryna drag me bc I said sailor moon is cute but the story line is trash 🙄

It's Party Rick!

Kinda starting to miss outside...

Hunter x Megan

Killua Thee stallion 💙 these are my favorite I’ve seen so far !

The Daughter Of Endeavor

Todoroki Tina ❄️🔥

That Stone Ocean JoJo Energy

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO A REAL BITCHHHH 💙💙💙💙 REAL AQUARIUS SHIT

Her Dog Is Even An Anime Character

