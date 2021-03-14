Jujutsu Kaisen Promo Teases Megumi's Next Intense Fight

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's newest promo teases the penultimate episode of the first season of the series with a glimpse at Megumi Fushigoro's next intense fight! Jujutsu Kaisen is rounding out its inaugural anime season with its final two episodes soon, and the newest episode of the series officially set the stage for this by kicking off the final arc for the season. While this set up was already intriguing due to Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushigoro, and Nobara Kugisaki investigating a series of mysterious deaths, things got even more intense when it was revealed that Megumi's sister is closely involved as well.

The final two episodes of the season will feature the final big fights of the anime's run thus far, and while Yuji and Nobara will face off against their own respective opponents, the key draw of these fights will be Megumi's opponent. Considering how closely he's tied to the mission this time around, Megumi is going to come across his most intense fight in the series thus far and that's saying something considering the fights we've seen him go through.

Episode 22 of the series sees Megumi, Yuji, and Nobara investigating a series of curses that actually take place near Megumi's old middle school. These curses all involve a mysterious bridge, and Megumi discovers that the curse his sister is currently under is involved with this bridge as well. Thus the episode sees him try and push Yuji and Nobara away as he takes on the burden of exterminating the cursed spirit himself.

Not only that, but Megumi learns that the threat of this particular cursed spirit is likely far stronger than what the three of them can currently handle. Megumi knows this himself, but he's anxious to do what he can as soon as possible because the curse within his sister can activate at pretty much any time and kill her. This is all before factoring in the Death Paintings, a trio of cursed objects Mahito is seen experimenting with in the episode as well. One of these experiments even pops up to fight them at the end of the episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen's fights have been one of the big highlights of this first season, so fans should rest easy knowing it's going out on a high with three unique new battles coming our way.