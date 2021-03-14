Jujutsu Kaisen Updates Fans on Megumi's Sister's Terrible Curse

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen updated fans on the terrible curse put on Megumi Fushigoro's sister with the newest episode of the series! The first season of the series is rounding out its final stretch of episodes, and has set the stage for the final battle of its final arc of the season. This involves Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushigoro, and Nobara Kugisaki investigating a series of mysterious deaths that all involved a suspicious bridge. As they continue their investigation, it's soon revealed that the curses involved in this incident are hitting much closer to home for Megumi.

Megumi had revealed that his sister had been cursed early on in the season during his fight with Sukuna, but there had been no updates on the matter as Megumi rarely talks about himself (as both Yuji and Nobara are quick to point out). But with Episode 22 of the series, we not only learn Megumi's sister has a curse relating to this bridge but she's in a terrible state because of it.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Episode 22 sees the three of them head to Megumi's old middle school, and former classmates and those in the school had been dying due to the impact of a curse they had fallen under years before after walking under this certain bridge. Megumi learns that his sister, Tsumiki Fushigoro, was one of the people who had gone to this bridge. Megumi panics for a moment then asks for a guard to be placed next to his sister at the hospital.

She's still in her comatose state, and the violent curse has yet to attack her, but any of the potential guards she could have would be too weak to do anything against this particularly strong threat. It's a type of cursed technique that activates within a targeted person, but Tsumiki has been bedridden ever since she was marked. She isn't even speaking, so the timetable in question has been thrown into wack. Thus now Megumi wants to save her as soon as possible and deal with all of the new threats coming their way soon.

What did you think of this update for Megumi Fushigoro's sister? Do you think he'll be able to save her in time? Do you think there's something even more sinister going on? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!