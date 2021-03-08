Jujutsu Kaisen Shares Three Big Castings Reveals

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most impressive anime series on the air, and fans are very eager to see how its first season ends. If you did not know, the show is closing in on its first finale, so all eyes are on its last arc. Now, fans have been let in on some new castings for the climax, and netizens are loving the big update.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed the casting update with its latest issue. It was there fans learned Jujutsu Kaisen is ready to bring in three curses that readers know well. Choso, Eso, and Kechizu will be joining the series shortly.

(Photo: MAPPA)

As for who will play the trio, Kechizu will be voiced by Kappei Yamaguchi. Daisuke Namikawa will play Choso while Nobuyuki Hiyama oversees work on Eso.

If you recognize these character names, then you will know which arc the anime is heading for. It turns out Jujutsu Kaisen will flip expectations and adapt the Death Painting arc. The story will be condensed given the season's remaining episode count, but fans have faith MAPPA will do it justice. With these brothers in tow, Jujutsu Kaisen promises to show out an epic finale, and season two will be set up for a killer premiere.

If you want to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen, the show is currently airing over on Crunchyroll. You can check out the site's description of the anime below:

"Itadori Yuji is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a friend who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What do you make of this new casting update? How have you been liking Jujutsu Kaisen's first season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - ANN