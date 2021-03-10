Jujutsu Kaisen Hilariously Censors One Villain's Design for the Anime

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is hilariously censoring one upcoming villain's design for the anime! Jujutsu Kaisen's first season is nearing its end, and the final episodes of its 24 episode run have been confirmed to be taking on the Death Painting arc (or at least the Origin of Disobedience section of it) of Gege Akutami's original manga series. These final three episodes of the series will be introducing three brand new villains to the series, and the anime had officially revealed the character designs and cast additions for these upcoming debuts. But one of these villains has undergone a subtle yet hilarious alteration.

The official character designs for the titular "Death Paintings" of the arc (which had been teased as the special grade cursed objects Mahito had sneakily stolen during the events of the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc) have been revealed, and while Choso's pale skin seems to have gotten the most attention from fans, it's actually Eso's design that got the most change. Eso actually is dressed pretty provocatively in the original manga, but anime has changed this up just a little. For a good comparison between the two designs, check out this example from @kaikaikitan on Twitter:

Eso’s design in the manga vs anime pic.twitter.com/EKvkKkcICI — shiro @ Gojo Satoru🤞🏻 (@kaikaikitan) March 8, 2021

It's a small but notable distinction that ultimately won't change the impact of Eso's design and character too much. His original design is racy for a reason (as it eventually leads to a great punchline with the full reveal of his cursed technique), but this new take is just altering the briefs and garter design by making them tights instead. It's not the biggest change in the world, but it's pretty hilarious considering this new look is really only covering his thighs and bottom.

These three villains play a key role in the next phase of the series, and actually lead in to some big moments that are likely to come in the second season of the series. One has yet to be officially confirmed as of this writing, but considering its popularity and one of the major hints toward a future story arc that would be adapted in a second season, we could get a second season officially announced in the near future.

But what do you think of Eso's new design for Jujutsu Kaisen's anime? Do you think it's that big or important of a change?