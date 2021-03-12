Jujutsu Kaisen Kicks Off Season One's Final Arc with Newest Episode

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off Season One's final arc with the newest episode! The promo and cast additions previously revealed for the anime series confirmed the first season would be coming to an end with the Death Painting arc, and Episode 22 of the series takes this one step further by making its first real move into the arc as a whole. While there is a question as to how much of this arc the anime will be taking on, it's at least clearer now that we're in the Origin of Obedience phase of that arc.

Episode 22 of the series, "The Origin of Blind Obedience" takes its title from Gege Akutami's original manga series with the chapter that kicks off the original series' Death Painting arc. As revealed through the episode, this arc sees Mahito experimenting with the special grade cursed objects he had stolen during the Hanami fight to form new special grade cursed beings. But there's a little more going on than that.

Episode 22 begins with Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushigoro, and Nobara Kugisaki investigating a recent string of mysterious deaths that are all tied to this strange bridge. It turns out that this bridge is not only in Megumi's hometown, but has been an impact on his life in middle school. Making things even more complicated, it's revealed that Megumi's older sister is under the same curse as those who have died these mysterious deaths.

At the same time, Mahito is unleashing the Death Paintings by fusing them with unwilling hosts. This episode is mainly about setting the stage for the rest of the arc as it's really the first piece in a larger puzzle. The end of the episode teases the upcoming fights against powerful new foes as Megumi and the others make their way to this mysterious bridge in order to finally get rid of the curses inhabiting it.

The biggest aspect of this arc, however, is how it directly leads into some future events that likely won't come until a second season of the series. Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to confirm a second season as of this writing, but we'll definitely see soon enough as the first season reaches its final two episodes.

But what did you think of the set up for this final arc? How are you liking Jujutsu Kaisen's final arc so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!