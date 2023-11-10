Jujutsu Kaisen Features a Fearsome Family Reunion

The Shibuya Incident Arc locking Gojo in the Prison Realm seems like one of the lesser problems that the heroes of Jujutsu Kaisen have to deal with in the current second season. As Geto looms large to watch Gojo's imprisonment, Sukuna has overtaken Yuji Itadori's body once again and an unfortunate family reunion took place in the latest episode. Toji has returned from the dead and finds himself fighting against his own son, a fact that he has no clue about when they first begin their conflict.

Warning. If you haven't seen the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Thanks to Gojo being trapped in the prison realm, a number of malicious cursed energy users are taking the chance to run rampant. With one such case, an evil sorcerer used a technique to take on the appearance of the deceased Toji, the main antagonist of the previous Hidden Inventory Arc. Thanks to Toji's overwhelming power, he was able to take the body for his own and has been fighting any powerful opponent that he can find. While the Hidden Inventory Arc antagonist killed the villainous Dogan, Toji found himself fighting against his own son Megumi with the latest installment.

A Father/Son Reunion

Despite Megumi being an accomplished sorcerer for his age, he stood no chance in fighting his deceased father. Yuji's comrade was able to unleash quite a few animalistic challenges for Toji, but none were able to stop him from coming quite close to killing his son. Luckily, Toji was able to learn the truth about Megumi and it caused the battle to take a very different turn.

I've always loved how Toji's eyes that looked dark and lifeless, almost like eyes of a puppet changed back to human eyes once his memories flooded his mind, the memories were triggered once he sensed that he was fighting his son, Megumi HAS to learn about Toji pic.twitter.com/CcfbW6byY7 — Ant (@ShamanUnholy) November 9, 2023

When Toji discovered that Megumi was his son, he took his own life and left a very confused Megumi to pick up the pieces. While Megumi was able to score an unexpected victory, he found himself being ambushed by a villainous sorcerer that had previously caused Nobara and Nanami a headache earlier on in the Shibuya Incident Arc. With the Shibuya Incident Arc having a number of episodes remaining, expect some major moments to take place in the second season's future.

What did you think of the earth-shattering battle featuring Toji and Megumi? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.